Chris Brown Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder

Doctors have found the reason why Chris Brown is more consistent with bouts of struggle than platinum albums.

They have diagnosed him with bipolar disorder.

As the “Black China” singer continues to attend court hearings stemming from the brutal 2009 beatdown he gave former girlfriend Rihanna, doctors have been treating him for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, severe insomnia and the aforementioned manic-depressive medical attention which is allegedly the reason he sometimes spazzes out, throws chairs through windows and serves out fades to any disagreeing party.

Reports TMZ:

Chris was in court today for a progress hearing in the Rihanna beating case. Documents were filed by the facility where Chris just completed 90 days of anger management therapy. In fact, Chris stayed longer, just completing 95 days. In the legal docs — obtained by TMZ — an official from the rehab facility wrote that … in addition to his diagnosis … Chris was self-medicating inappropriately. The facility writes, “Mr. Brown became aggressive and acted out physically due to his untreated mental health disorder, severe sleep deprivation, inappropriate self-medicating and untreated PTSD.” The letter also says Chris was diagnosed with Bipolar II. Chris has learned various relaxation exercises, according to the letter, and he’s tested negative for drugs, including weed, during his stay.

Brown is currently under the microscope of Washington, D.C. prosecutors for his role in chin-checking a man during a a pick-up basketball game, but we’re sure that his new diagnosis will get him off the hook without his fish being fried.

—

Photo: WENN.com