Cam’ron & The Diplomats Unveil DIPSET USA Clothing Line With Karmaloop [PHOTOS]

At this rate, 2014 will be known as the year that Cam’ron made a supreme resurgence. Though his cape line with Mark McNairy will be a hard act to follow, Killa and The Diplomats unveil their latest business venture: a clothing line called DIPSET USA.

Cam’ron’s created the streetwear brand in partnership with online retailer Karmaloop. The collection features an array of t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, snapbacks, and beanies featuring iterations of Dipset’s eagle logo.

Hear Cam’ron speak on the apparel in the brief clip below. See what the release looks like on the following pages.

It may be time to cue this.

Photo: Karmaloop

