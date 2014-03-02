The LOX – “New York” [LISTEN]

Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss are The LOX and after recently dropping an EP called Trinity, are going on tour. This new joint from the trio called “New York” should spark added interest in said endeavor, and for a full album.

The tune samples Pudgee The Fat Bastard’s “Think Big,” which featured Lord Tariq and the Notorious B.I.G., which itself sampled Donny Hathaway’s “Vegetable Wagon” (co-produced by Quincy Jones) from the Come Back, Charleston Blue soundtrack.

The individuals members are prepping solos projects, with Styles P recently revealing that his album will be called Phantom and the Ghost.

Listen to “New York” below.

[Spotted at 2 Dope Boyz]

—

Photo: Hot 97