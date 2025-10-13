Subscribe
President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

President Donald Trump previously mentioned his entry to heaven on the back of securing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Published on October 13, 2025

President Donald Trump is basking in the glow of helping secure a peace deal between Hamas and Israel, using the moment to angle for the Nobel Peace Prize that he was eventually passed over on. While traveling to Israel, President Donald Trump was asked about his entry into heaven, and his response was in reference to his earlier ponderment.

As spotted on Newsweek, President Donald Trump was aboard Air Force One on Sunday (October 12) when Fox News’ Peter Doocy referenced Trump’s earlier assertion that he wouldn’t get into heaven unless he brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine.

“A couple weeks ago you were doing an interview and you talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help?” Doocy asked.

Trump fired back with, “I mean, I’m being a little cute. I don’t think there’s anything gonna get me in heaven, I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One, I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life better for a lot of people.”

Trump is currently in Egypt, meeting with several world leaders at a Middle East peace summit.

Photo: Getty

