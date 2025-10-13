8 Dead, Over 20 Injured In 3 Separate Mississippi Homecoming Shootings

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Three separate shootings tied to high school homecoming celebrations across Mississippi left eight people dead and more than 20 injured over the weekend, according to the Associated Press.

The violence unfolded Saturday (Oct. 11), across different parts of the state, turning what should have been joyous community gatherings into scenes of chaos and heartbreak.

The deadliest shooting occurred in Leland, where crowds had gathered downtown after a local high school homecoming game. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others later died at the hospital. More than 15 others were injured.

“People were just congregating and having a good time in downtown Leland,” State Senator Derrick Simmons, told the AP. “It’s just senseless gun violence. What we are experiencing now is just a proliferation of guns being in circulation.”

Police have not announced any arrests or identified suspects in the Leland shooting.

Roughly 80 miles east, another shooting broke out after Heidelberg High School’s homecoming game. Three people were shot, and two died from their injuries, Complex reported. Authorities later arrested 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe, though no charges have been released.

A third shooting followed a homecoming game in Sharkey County, where multiple people were injured. Two suspects have been arrested and charged, but their names and details about the victims have not been released.

“Acts of violence in our community will not be tolerated,” the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Our law enforcement team is committed to pursuing justice swiftly and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors.”

As investigations continue, officials say they are increasingly concerned about student and community safety during Mississippi’s homecoming season. Law enforcement agencies are urging anyone with information to come forward.