BIANCA: How BIA’s Afro-Latina Roots Helped Shape Her Sound

Source: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Getty

BIA is having her moment, and she’s creating with cultural pride. With the arrival of her debut studio album BIANCA, we explore how her Afro-Latina roots have helped shape her sound. Read more about her inside.

RELATED: Cardi B Continues To Flame Bia, “Your Music Is Boring”

Born Bianca Miquela Landrau in Boston, Massachusetts, the 34-year-old rapper has been steadily building her career since appearing on Sisterhood of Hip Hop and signing with Pharrell’s label a decade ago. Now, with the release of her debut studio album BIANCA via Epic Records, BIA is showing the world exactly what decades of experience, culture, and artistry can produce. The album features 16 tracks, blending trap, pop, drill, and Latin influences. The album highlights BIA’s versatility and her Afro-Latina heritage.

BIA has been clear about the way her roots inform her music. Of Puerto Rican and Italian descent, she identifies as Afro-Latina, embracing both the African and Taino lineage of her Puerto Rican background. In response to viral claims that she “isn’t Black,” Bossip reports that BIA clarified her ethnicity on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Very aware of my roots guys…Very proud to be Afrolatina and Italian,” the tweet read.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From Latin-pop-inspired tracks to working with artists like Becky G, Young Miko, and Ty Dolla $ign, BIA’s cultural identity influences her sound and her collaborations. On BIANCA, tracks like “Hard Way” lean into Latin pop with a Shakira-inspired feel. USA Today reported that this is a reflection of her personal connection to her heritage.

BIA uses her music to explore real-life themes. From heartbreak, infidelity, and empowerment, she touches on a range of topics while maintaining her signature braggadocio. She describes BIANCA to USA Today as a project that’s “intentional and more thoughtful with the energy I’m putting into the universe.” This signals growth from her earlier, more aggressive persona.

BIA’s Afro-Latina roots not only influence the music but also her perspective on representation in the industry. She leverages her multilingual abilities, including fluency in Spanish and English, and cultural knowledge as tools to stand out in a crowded field. Her work on tracks like “+44” and her collaborations with Nicki Minaj on the Whole Lotta Money remix showcase how she bridges cultures while remaining unapologetically herself (USA Today, HotNewHipHop).

With BIANCA, BIA is telling her story. A story deeply rooted in Afro-Latina identity, cultural pride, and unapologetic self-expression. It’s a sound that’s personal, powerful, and reflective of the diverse heritage that defines her artistry.

RELATED: Quavo Announces New Album With Pharrell On Production