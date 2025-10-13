Subscribe
News

Quavo Announces New Album With Pharrell On Production

Quavo has previously released the solo albums, Quavo Huncho and Rocket Power, along with a pair of collaborative works.

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Metro Boomin's "Take Me Thru Dere" Video Shoot

Quavo began his career as a member of the Atlanta trio Migos before breaking off into solo work as a collaborator, en route to releasing a pair of albums to establish himself apart from the group. While in Paris, Quavo shared with the paparazzi that he and Pharrell recorded an entire album together, although it wasn’t shared when the album was released.

As posted on Instagram by the @heartofthestreetz account, Quavo was in France, as evidenced by his own social media activity.

Paparazzi encountered the hitmaking rapper as he entered a vehicle. One of the paps asked when a new project was coming, with Quavo firing back, “It’s on the way. We dropping it. Me and Pharrell.”

He continued, “We recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at the Louis V headquarters.”

The news tracks as Clipse revealed that they also worked on their latest album, Let God Sort Them Out, partially in Paris with Pharrell.

Quavo’s first solo album, Quavo Huncho, was released in 2018. He released the follow-up album Rocket Power in 2023.

A release date for the project has not been set.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

pharrell williams Quavo

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Cardi B x Bia

Cardi B Calls BIA A 'P***y' For Conveniently Copping Preggo Pleas, Claims BIA Sabotaged Offset Marriage During Pregnancy With Blossom

Bossip
Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

'Zen Wen Is In The Pen!' Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo's Fraud Arrest

Bossip

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NY Comic Con 2025

Cassius Life

Watch Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confront Stephen A. Smith Over Marriage Advice

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY
12 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals
News

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During “God Bless America” At Yankees Game

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
News

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close