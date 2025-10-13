Megan Thee Stallion Named ‘Mental Health Champion of The Year’ By The Trevor Project

Araya Doheny / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has won all kinds of awards throughout her career, but this might be her biggest one yet.

The Trevor Project has honored Megan Thee Stallion with the Mental Health Champion of the Year Award.

The nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention within the LGBTQ+ community blessed the Houston rapper with the award on Friday (October 11), which also happened to be World Mental Health Day.

Thee Stallion is not the only musician to win the award, joining the likes of Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monae, and Dylan Mulvaney.

Speaking on receiving the award, the leader of the Hot Girls said in the statement, “My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations. Mental health impacts all of us, so it’s important to lead with love and empathy. I’m grateful for organizations like The Trevor Project that are committed to spreading awareness and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth in powerful ways.”

Megan Thee Stallion Is No Stranger To Addressing Mental Health Issues

In 2022, she launched a website called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too” that provided mental health resources for those who need them.

The website also offered links to free therapy and crisis hotlines, as well as access to groups that specifically work with the Black community.

Megan Thee Stallion also dropped a PSA for Seize the Awkward, encouraging her fans to prioritize taking care of their mental health.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong,” she said. “Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails. But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack,’ they say, but it can. I can. We all can. It’s okay to not be okay.”

Her work within the mental health space came at a time when she was open about her mental health struggles after being shot by Tory Lanez.

“Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time because I didn’t want to [perform] she revealed in an interview with Women’s Health.

She continued, “But I also didn’t want to upset my fans.”

“I didn’t want to get [out] from under the covers,” she continued. “I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun. I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself.”

Salute to Megan for doing the work, and congrats on the well-deserved recognition for her work in the mental health space.