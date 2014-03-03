Wired 25: The 25 Greatest De La Soul Songs Of All-Time

CLOSE
On March 3, 1989, Hip-Hop would be forever carved out a niche thanks to the eclecticism, uniqueness and flavor De La Soul initiated with their debut album 3 Feet High and Rising.

The album would go on to become a benchmark for Hip-Hop artists differentiating their albums similar to other genres of highly respected music. From then, the 5-mic recipient De La Soul is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate–an instrumentation wet dream and the Hip-Hop staple Stakes is High were also notably born.

Naturally with any storied catalog–especially one that is as extensive as the three-man Long Island army of Posdnuos, Dave and Maseo (Plug’s 1,2 and 3 respectively), there is going to be some noteworthy omissions.

Our fearless leader Aqua couldn’t let his favorite boom-bap records in “Lovely How I Let My Mind Float” and “Ain’t Hip To Be Labelled A Hippie” be left off without a fight where as, TC felt all Rich Homie Quan over the Christmas classic “Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa” being snubbed.

Which goes to show that lists where gems are omitted means the artist in question really moved mountains in their career. The group recently released their entire discography for free to prove just that very fact.

Proceed through the gallery to check the 25 greatest De La Soul Songs of all-time. Did your personal favorite make the cut?

