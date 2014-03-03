2 People Shot At Diddy’s CIAA Party In Charlotte [VIDEO]

Trouble seems to have a way of following Diddy from state to state, and it’s leaving his party people in gurney’s with bullet wounds.

The multimillionaire mogul saw his BFF Rick Ross’ Mastermind release party in Atlanta end early due to heavy flurries of gunfire.

Prior to that lethal struggle, the REVOLT leader was in Charlotte for the women’s CIAA basketball tournament to host an upscale after party following the games and that too, was derailed by bullets in the building, leaving two people shot in the leg.

Reports Charlotte Observer:

Two men were shot in the leg early Sunday during a party that featured rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and took place after the CIAA tournament, according to police and witnesses. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in a ballroom of the Sheraton Hotel, sending thousands of CIAA fans and others streaming onto McDowell Street early Sunday. Police have not released the names of the victims or said whether they had any connection to Combs or other headliners at the venue. They also haven’t announced arrests or suspects in the shootings. The investigation is ongoing, Lontz said. The shooting happened in a gated-off raised VIP stage area.

Fabolous and Future also accompanied the Bad Boy disaster of ceremony at the event, which was reported to have a general admission of $100 and $10K for VIP.

If you spent a penny on this struggle, you lost. Peep the video of the chaos below and another one on the flip.

—

Photo: Sherod/AG Entertainment

1 2Next page »