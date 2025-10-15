Subscribe
News

De La Soul Reveals Album Title Dedicated To Trugoy The Dove

De La Soul Reveals New Album Title Dedicated To Trugoy The Dove (RIP)

Some more Hip-Hop legends are dropping off new work in 2025...

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gods of Rap Perform In Berlin
Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty

Good news for OG Hip-Hoppers who live for lyricism and creative content, as De La Soul recently revealed that they’re prepping to release their first album in almost a decade.

According to HipHopDX, the remaining members of De La Soul, Posdnuos and Maseo (R.I.P Trugoy The Dove) appeared at Comic Con last Friday (Oct. 10) alongside fellow Hip-Hop legends such as Nas, Slick Rick, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah to promote their new Marvel comic book, Legend Has It.

During the discussion, De La spoke about their upcoming ninth LP and revealed that the title was inspired not only by an old school movie, but by the passing of their beloved brother, Trugoy The Dove (David Jolicoeur). Explaining how recording in the studio wasn’t the same without their day-one teammate, Posdnous recalled, “I came and got [Maseo] out of the hole. We were all broken, but I kinda took on that role in Beat Street where I was like, ‘Yo, man, we gotta treat Dave like Ramon — we gotta keep him alive, we gotta celebrate him.'”

Celebrate his memory, they will with their next album, whose title was inspired by the dearly departed.

Per HipHopDX:

Posdnuos then revealed that De La’s forthcoming album is titled Cabin in the Sky, a nod to the 1943 all-Black musical film starring Ethel Waters, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson, Lena Horne, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington.

“We’re working and working [on the album], and I come across this movie. And I’m like, ‘Yo, this title is crazy!’ Cabin in the Sky. Immediately, I felt Dave,” he shared.

Cabin in the Sky will serve as De La Soul’s first album in almost a decade following 2016’s And the Anonymous Nobody…, which earned a Best Rap Album nomination at the 2017 Grammys.

Could another Grammy nod be in the cards for De La Soul’s new album? We don’t know, but given their desire to make Trugoy proud, we wouldn’t be surprised if they dropped a new classic come November.

What do y’all think about De La Soul’s new album title? Do y’all have any expectations for the project? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related Tags

De La Soul

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Michael Archer II

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Bossip
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Cassius Life
WESTHOLLYWOOD.ET.0704: R&B master D'Angelo perform with a full band at the House of Blues in West H

Remembering A Legend: 10 D'Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

Bossip
Earth,Wind & Fire at Grammy Awards

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland
Politics

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY
12 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close