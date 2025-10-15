Subscribe
Politics

Stephen A. Smith Scolds Jasmine Crockett, Critics Pack Him Up

Stephen A. Smith Scolds Jasmine Crockett — And Sparks Backlash

The ESPN star told the Texas congresswoman to “work with” Trump instead of calling him out. Critics, including Tiffany Cross and Willie D, say Smith’s comments reek of arrogance and betrayal.

Published on October 15, 2025

2025 ForbesBLK Summit
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The problem with Stephen A. Smith being the most notable sports talking head is that he believes in the weight of his voice, even when it doesn’t have anything to do with sports. 

During an episode of his Sirius XM show Straight Shooter the loudest voice in sports decided to call out Texas Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett for how she “expresses herself” as it concerns President Donald Trump and his policies. Smith even went so far as to tell the congresswoman that her criticism of the president is not what her constituents want to see from her. 

“Is that gonna help your district in Texas? Aren’t you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what…Trump wants? How much work goes into that? I’m just going to go off about Trump, cuss him out every chance I get, say the most derogatory, incendiary things imaginable, and that’s my day’s work,” Smith said.

“That ain’t work. Work is saying that’s the man in power. I know what his agenda is. I’m not exactly in a position to stop him, since the Republicans have the Senate and the House, but maybe if I’m willing to work with this man, I might get something out of it for my constituency.”

Many on social media took offense to Smith’s comments considering that Crockett is one of the few Democratic voices who have been openly critical of the president’s fascist governing. 

Tiffany Cross, a journalist and co-host of Native Land Podcast, trashed Smith’s invalid criticism as “little d**k energy.”

“You listen to Stephen A Smith and you find anything other than some absolute pure self-hating, little d**k energy nonsense from that half-witted idiot basking in the non-existent rays of his own ignorance,” Cross said. “It is sad to me that he even gets an audience of Black men. Why aren’t Black men right now saying: Stephen A. Smith, we’re banning him. We’re not listening to his podcast. We’re not watching his show anymore. That’s what Black women do. We organize.”

Congresswoman Crockett didn’t respond to Smith’s critique, but she did share a post from Houston rapper and podcaster Willie D, who called Smith “weak.”

“Stephen A. Smith taking shots at Jasmine Crockett ain’t just messy, it’s weak. Dude is sitting on one of the biggest mics in America, and instead of using it to uplift, he’s tearing down a Black woman who’s out here putting in real work. That ain’t critique, that’s betrayal,” wrote Willie D.

