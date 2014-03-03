50 Cent Suggests Steve Stoute, Diddy & Rick Ross Are Gay On Instagram [PHOTO]

Steve Stoute may have unleashed the ‘ol familiar sh*t-starting monster in 50 Cent after he publicly voiced his opinion that the former Shady/Aftermath megastar was past in his prime.

The watchful eye of TMZ spotted a pic 50 Cent uploaded to his Instagram (that he has since deleted) grouping Stoute, Diddy and Rick Ross in some sort of gay lover’s triangle featuring a collage of suggestive pics.

The first photograph features Rozay and Diddy on stage, likely snapped in post-performance, in extremely close proximity–as if a passionate kiss was but a millisecond away. The second featured Diddy and Stoute–both fitted in pink flamenco shirts, hugging closely similar to happy couple who just got wind that their gay marriage law barrier had been broken down.

Via TMZ:

50 Cent raised the stakes in his beef with 3 rap heavyweights — publicly insinuating Diddy, Rick Ross and former record exec Steve Stoute are gay together … but he backed down minutes later. The shots were fired Sunday — Fiddy posted the 2 pics on Instagram, one showing a pink-shirted Stoute embracing a pink-shirted Diddy. The other shows Diddy and Rick Ross from an angle that makes it look like they’re kissing. Underneath, 50 wrote the caption, “I ain’t saying nothing, but something ain’t right. Lmao.” He yanked the pics down a short time later. The photos were the latest in 50’s ongoing feuds with the rap titans — Stoute recently appeared in a VH1 documentary about hip hop, in which he called 50 a has-been. 50’s been feuding with Rick Ross and Diddy for years. As for why he pulled the post … 50 probably thought twice about starting a nuclear war.

50 also uploaded a video to his YouTube account, which he plans on keeping up as it reminds people of his February 28 confrontation with Stoute where pics of him at a New York Knicks game visibly showed him instilling fear into to The Tanning of America creator.

It also reminds the people he has a new album releasing in June. This is the type of publicity 50 prays for. Peep the video for the struggle recap and hit the flip for the accusatory photo.

Photo: Instagram/50 Cent

