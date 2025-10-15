Subscribe
News

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

If there's anyone you shouldn't mess with, it's Tyler, The Creator.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

If there’s anyone you shouldn’t mess with, it’s Tyler, The Creator.

Recently, he was taking a stroll in New York with a friend and felt uncomfortable with how a fan was running up on them. After banter between the rapper and the fan, Tyler tells his security to handle the situation, “I will pay for your lawsuit, bro. I’m loaded, I’m with all that”. Akademiks did what he usually does, and blew it out of proportion.

Shocker huh? Not really..

He reposted the video on his platform and captioned it, “Tyler The Creator reportedly seen out with his new partner.” SMH. The Flower Boy rapper responded with the swiftness, clearing Ak’s crazy report, “B*tch a** 1. That’s Koopz ain’t no partner or nothing. How did your brain choose to make that up? 2. Weird caption for engagement. 3. Tyler leaving party for the screening of new movie he’s a part of, or waste of space man follows Tyler, words exchanged. Seems like it fits better.”

We already know Ak is going to respond; it’s just a matter of time.

On a positive note, Tyler has been on a historic run with two back-to-back albums less than one year apart from each other. His masterpiece of an album, “CHROMAKOPIA“, was received well by his Day 1 fans. Even the single, “Sticky,” was outside the box, which Tyler, The Creator fans are used to by now. Glo & Sexyy sounded great.

Following up the success of that project was a surprise album, “DON’T TAP THE GLASS“, which was his grand slam to let the critics know, he’s one of them ones.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Michael Archer II

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Bossip
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Cassius Life
WESTHOLLYWOOD.ET.0704: R&B master D'Angelo perform with a full band at the House of Blues in West H

Remembering A Legend: 10 D'Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

Bossip
Earth,Wind & Fire at Grammy Awards

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
7 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett’s Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During “God Bless America” At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close