Big K.R.I.T. – “Conscious Effort Freestyle” [LISTEN]

#WEEKOFKRIT is officially underway, so fans of the rhymeslinger known as Big K.R.I.T. have a lot to be excited about. Following the Rick Ross-assisted “New Agenda,” the MC follows up with “Conscious Effort Freestyle.”

The beat, produced by Hi-Tek, is The Game’s “Letter To The King,” featuring Nas. Krizzle sounds very comfy on the eclectic tune. That probably has something to do with his approach, as he tucks in his southern gentleman demeanor for a little game-spitting. “Brutus came through thrice and he murked out Caesar after all them years/ Now what make you think you sh*t don’t stink and you won’t get killed,” K.R.I.T. rhymes.

We’re only two days into #WEEKOFKRIT. Keep an ear out for Big K.R.I.T.’s remaining five releases, as well as more news about his upcoming sophomore LP, Cadillactica. Stream “Conscious Effort Freestyle” below.

