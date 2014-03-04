Clueless Remake: Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy” [LISTEN]

Music videos are a loss art in this quick, microwaveable era in Hip-Hop. On the flip side, Iggy Azalea put some time and effort into “Fancy,” a potential hit single from her upcoming debut, The New Classic.

The Aussie MC embodies the role of “Cher Horowitz” (originally played by Alicia Silverstone) in the Clueless-inspired visual. That said, the 90’s influence will be refreshing to fans of the cult-classic flick. Featured singer Charli XCX assists on the chorus while taking on the late Brittany Murphy’s character, “Tai Frasier.”

After some delays, Azalea is readying The New Classic for an April 15 release. Afterwards, the rapper will embark on The New Classic tour on April 23 in Boston. The shows run through May 22. See the clip for Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” below and give us your thoughts on it in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube