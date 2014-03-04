Far East Movement ft. ScHoolboy Q, RiFF RAFF & B.o.B – “The Illest (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Asian-American rap group Far East Movement have been putting a stronghold on their hometown California radio stations for several months with their clamorous crossover hit, “The Illest,” and the four-man collective is looking to cover a bit more airplay by boosting the track’s roster.

Anytime you can grab the artist with the #1 album in the country would be considered a great look, and the ever-accessible ScHoolboy Q obliged to kick off the new remix coming off a strong showing on the Billboard Charts with his Oxymoron major label debut.

Jody Highroller, better known to the rap world as RiFF RAFF, also reprises his role from the original jam as the electrifying backdrop matches his zany persona and he helped the song inch near the top 20 on the Billboard’s Rap Songs. Likewise, B.o.B has never backed down from a fast-rap opportunity and he proves he’s one of “the illest” practicing the style as he anchors in the track.

The featured track, which is remixed by Power 106’s DJ E-Man, is only the calm before the chaos as Far East Movement are preparing to unleash their K-Town Riot project to speakers worldwide, sooner than later.

Stream the record below and grab the song on iTunes to support the cause.

Photo: Instagram/Far East Movement