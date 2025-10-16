Subscribe
News

Nicki Minaj Cancels Album Plans, Barbz Blame Jay-Z

As Nicki Minaj has said in the past, "Is this the thanks I get for putting you b*tches on?!"

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

As Nicki Minaj has said in the past, “Is this the thanks I get for putting you b*tches on?!”

The queen isn’t feeling the love and may be pulling back from dropping music anytime soon. She went to social media that seemed to be an indirect message to Jay-Z, “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was resounding NOOOOOOOO. Just like the casinoooooooooo”. For context, Hov recently lost a bid to have a casino in NYC.

As for the secret Barb phone…who has the number? We got questions.

The crashout continued as Nicki Lewinsky was far from finished. Reading between the lines, something must have come out on the secret Barbz meeting that made her decide to hold off from dropping her upcoming album, “Ok, I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now. Bye, Barbs. Love you for life.”

The beef between Nicki & Jay isn’t new, as the Queens MC expressed that she didn’t like the decision to make Kendrick Lamar the Super Bowl halftime performer over her mentor, Lil Wayne. Even back in 2021, the leader of the Barbs alleged she wasn’t paid properly when Hov sold Tidal.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

Bossip
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

A'Ja Wilson & The Las Vegas Aces Take the WNBA Title But What Now?

Cassius Life
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Amid Reports She's At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion—'Bye, Barbz'

Bossip
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

7 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett’s Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

45 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland
Politics

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

23 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP
News

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close