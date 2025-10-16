Subscribe
Larenz Tate & Nia Long Will Star In Untitled Netflix Movie

‘Love Jones’ Alum Larenz Tate & Nia Long Will Reunite For Untitled Netflix Romantic Drama

The streamer is currently keeping the synopsis of the untitled project, but we do know the film will be inspired by R&B singer Maxwell's debut album, Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite.

Published on October 16, 2025

Nia Long / Larenz Tate

We still are not getting a sequel to Love Jones, but this untitled joint from Netflix starring Larenz Tate and Nia Long should hold us over for a while.

Netflix announced it has greenlit a new romantic drama starring Long and Tate, directed by filmmaker Eugene Ashe (Sylvie’s Love).

The streamer is currently keeping the synopsis of the untitled project, but we do know the film will be inspired by R&B singer Maxwell’s debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.

Maxwell worked on the concept album between 1994 and 1995 and eventually released it on April 2, 1996.

The album is regarded as one of Maxwell’s most successful bodies of work and also launched the Neo-Soul subgenre of R&B into the forefront.

Ashed will direct the untitled flick, with a script by Kay Oyegun, a writer-producer who worked on the NBC hit drama This Is Us.

Maxwell, John D. Hammond, Long, and Tate will also serve as executive producers, while James Lopez, Charles D. King, and Poppy Hanks will produce under the Macro Film Studios banner.

We are sure the idea of seeing Long and Tate on screen together has you already hyped, and we will have to wait and see how this film uses Maxwell’s album and whether it follows its concept to a T.

There is also the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic starring Tate and Long, which is currently in development hell.

Until we learn precisely what this Netflix film is all about, you can see all the reactions to the news below, spoiler alert, everyone will be seated for this movie.

