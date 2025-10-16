Subscribe
News

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

From the jump, everyone knew Willow Smith was different from the bunch.

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chanel show, Autumn Winter 2016, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 05 Jul 2016
Source: WWD / Getty

From the jump, everyone knew Willow Smith was different from the bunch.

One of those people was, yes, her father, Will Smith.  Recently, the legendary actor opened up to share his experience touring with his daughter and Justin Bieber back in 2010. Willow was not feeling the tour life anymore and expressed to her father that she wanted to call it quits. Unfortunately, the Smith family couldn’t back out so easily, and Willow had to finish with her tour.

During the tour, Willow decided to rebel by going against the song’s meaning, “Whip My Hair,” and cut off one side of her hair; then, she went on to cut everything off. According to HuffPost, Willow decided to cut her hair off because she didn’t have any control, and that decision was one thing she could control in this situation.

At one point, Willow came to her father and asked him, “It doesn’t matter to you that I’m finished, Daddy?” Will, trying to keep his composure, replied, “Well, yes, sweetie, it matters, but you can’t be finished.” To any of the girl dads, they can relate to having to say no to their princess. Not an easy task at all.

The Philly superstar recalls the day Willow cut her hair off vividly, “My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor. My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald.” Years later, Willow spoke about that very moment, “I was super young and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing, and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it.”

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117

Bossip
FASHION-US-VICTORIA'S SECRET

Real Life Angel: Baller Babe Angel Reese Makes Her Catwalk Debut At The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Stunner's Gorgeous Gams Garner Rave Reviews

Bossip
'Scream 2' Hollywood Premiere

D’Angelo’s Passing Draws Attention To The Dangers Of Pancreatic Cancer For Black Men

Cassius Life
20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

7 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett’s Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

45 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland
Politics

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

23 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP
News

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close