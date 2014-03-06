Big Boi – “Mother Of Dragons” [LISTEN]

Popular book-turned-HBO series, Game of Thrones, is the topic of conversation at water coolers across the world each Monday after an episode airs. Some of your favorite rappers have taken those conversations to wax on the official forthcoming mixtape, Catch The Throne.

A sampling from the project comes from legendary MC, Big Boi, and is titled “Mother Of Dragons.” Those familiar with the show know this is a reference to a character named Khaleesi.

“Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons is one of my favorite characters,” the ATLien told VIBE. “The throne actually belongs to her and to see her plight to get back on top to where she belongs has been the thing. Last season ended with the Red Wedding when the Lannisters knocked everybody off.. like James Brown said, it’s the season to get the big payback.”

Big Boi can tackle any topic he surveys, but the way the veteran lyrically captures the aforementioned story on this dark record is particularly impressive

Catch The Throne will accompany Game of Thrones‘ season four premiere on April 6. Wale, Common, and many more will make appearances. Stream “Mother Of Dragons” below.

Photo: Instagram