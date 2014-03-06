Curren$y ft. Le$ – “$ Migraine” [LISTEN]

Curren$y’s Young Money days are long over, but he too has money on his mind. Proof can be heard on “$ Migraine,” featuring Le$, from his recent mixtape, The Drive-In.

The vibe is calm, cool, and collected in the accompanying treatment for the cut. The New Orleans MC introduces viewers to an intricate plot by telling a story backwards. As the scene is set, Spitta kicks his playalistic rhymes alongside his Jet Life artist.

In the end, The Drive-In mixtape was a great look for Curren$y. To date, the project has been downloaded over three million times via BitTorrent. Be sure to add to that total by downloading it here after checking out Curren$y’s “$ Migraine” below.

—

Photo: YouTube