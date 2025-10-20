Happy Birthday: Top NBA YoungBoy Albums Ranked

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Today marks the 26th birthday of YoungBoy Never Broke Again (born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden), which makes it a fitting moment to reflect on his evolving legacy. Rising from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, YoungBoy quickly made his mark with a raw vulnerability, unmatched output, and distinct melodic-trap voice that echoes both pain and ambition. He’s built an extremely loyal fanbase in an era when streaming and YouTube views matter as much, or more, than traditional radio play. His hustle and consistency (dropping mixtapes, albums, videos and staying connected with fans) have made him one of the most durable voices in rap today.

In terms of impact, YoungBoy’s influence goes beyond just numbers. His very personal delivery, which is at times anguished and other times aggressive, helped elevate a style of rap that blends melody and Southern street stories. His songs often read like journal entries, and fans can connect with that type of authenticity. He’s also shown business savvy, running his own label (NeverBrokeAgain), and carving out independent paths in an industry that often demands artists to conform.

Some of his biggest tracks and accomplishments include the breakout single “Outside Today,” which helped him break into more mainstream consciousness. He’s also racked up multiple number one albums on the Billboard 200, which is extremely rare for an artist his age and without always relying on the major radio-push model. His impact on streaming (YouTube views, digital sales) is enormous and his ability to keep heavy output while maintaining relevance is truly special. For many up-and-coming artists, he stands as a blueprint.

YoungBoy is currently touring in support of his latest album. His MakeAmericaSlimeAgain Tour kicked off in September 2025 and spans dozens of arenas across the U.S. The tour is notable for being his first major headlining trek in several years, showing that he’s elevating his status from a streaming juggernaut to a full-blown arena headliner. His set-lists pull from across his catalog, highlighting how many albums and moods he’s built. For fans who’ve followed him from the early days, the tour is a milestone and a testament to his growth as an artist.

On this birthday, it’s clear that YoungBoy is at a crossroads of sorts. He’s broken through the proverbial superstar ceiling and is now consolidating his place as a heavyweight in hip-hop. With history behind him and plenty ahead, it’s the perfect time to revisit his studio albums and do our best to rank them. Let us know if you agree with our list and if not, drop your own rankings in the comment section. HAPPY 26TH BIRTHDAY TO YOUNGBOY!

1. Sincerely, Kentrell

Released while YoungBoy was behind bars, Sincerely, Kentrell stands as one of his most emotional and reflective projects. Despite his legal troubles, the album still debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, proving his connection with fans runs deep.

2. Top (2020)

This album marked YoungBoy’s leap into the mainstream. With hard-hitting street anthems and melodic cuts, Top showed off both his versatility and consistency, solidifying him as one of rap’s most dominant young stars.

3. The Last Slimeto (2022)

A long, ambitious project that highlights YoungBoy’s range and relentless work ethic. While it’s a bit uneven at times, it captures him experimenting with new sounds and styles while staying true to his raw storytelling roots.

4. Until Death Call My Name (2018)

His official debut album introduced the world to YoungBoy’s pain, hunger, and intensity. It’s the project that laid the foundation for his career and gave fans a glimpse of the artist he was destined to become.

5. I Rest My Case (2023)

His first release under Motown, I Rest My Case finds YoungBoy trying new directions and sounds. It’s a bold, creative step forward that may not please everyone, but it shows his willingness to evolve.

6. Don’t Try This At Home (2023)

This album delivered some standout moments and solid performances, but it didn’t quite reach the emotional depth of his strongest projects. Still, it showcased how effortlessly YoungBoy can flood the game with quality music.

7. I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders (2024)

True to its title, this album carries a heavier tone, revealing a more mature and introspective side of YoungBoy. It’s thoughtful and personal, even if it lacks some of the spark from his earlier releases.

8. MASA (2025)

His latest and most ambitious project to date, MASA features over 30 tracks that touch on fame, fatherhood, and faith. It’s big, bold, and full of energy! Although its size makes it a bit uneven at times, it’s a clear statement of where YoungBoy is currently in his young life.

