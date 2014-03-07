Beyonce, Jay Z & Swizz Beatz Party In London [PHOTOS]

The Mrs. Carter World Tour was in London and Beyoncé and Jay Z, as well as Swizz Beatz were spotted out partying at a private nightspot called The Arts Club.

Reports the Daily Mail:

New favourite spot?

Enjoying some child free time, Jay Z and Beyonce cannot get enough of London hot spot, The Arts Club.

For the second night in a row the musical power couple headed to the Mayfair private members club to let loose on Thursday.

Despite performing her blockbuster show each night, the 32-year-old star was not letting that stop her from spending time out with her husband.

Getting a chance to be child free as it was way past little Blue Ivy’s bed time, Beyonce not only managed to drag herself out after her Mrs. Carter Tour performance at London’s O2 Area, but looked amazing doing so.