Kendrick Lamar & Tame Impala – “Backwards” [LISTEN]

The Divergent Official Film Soundtrack, due in stores March 11, features a fair share of Hip-Hop acts. Tracks featuring A$AP Rocky and Chance The Rapper released in recent weeks, and today, “Backwards” by Kendrick Lamar and Australian Rock band, Tame Impala, becomes the trifecta.

The Compton MC’s aggression materializes into a grizzly cadence that makes his rhymes all the more effective. K. Dot flows in and out of the pockets of an intricate instrumental. Rumbling percussion dominates the soundscape during the MC’s verses before mellowing strings enter the fold as Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker sings on the chorus.

The end result is an impressive listening experience that will leave listeners hungry for more. Stream Kendrick Lamar and Tame Impala’s speaker-knocking collab below, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments.

