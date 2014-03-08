Future Unveils Honest Album Cover [PHOTO]

It’ll be interesting to see if Future can regain the same attention he had in 2013 as he rolls out his long-delayed Honest LP. The Atlanta rapper put his plans in motion this week when he delivered a visual for “Move That Dope,” and today, he unveils phase two — the artwork for the aforementioned album.

Since it’s commonplace to use social media for major announcements, Future used Instagram to display the cover in nine pieces. Luckily, the good folks here at Hip-Hop Wired made it easy on you and provided the Honest art fully assembled.

See it below, and let us know if you’re checking for Future these days in the comments.

—

Photo: