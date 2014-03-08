Casey Veggies – “Anything Goes” [LISTEN]

Casey Veggies can be hit or miss sometimes, but he returns with a solid heater called “Anything Goes” for your listening pleasure.

With all of the moves the Los Angeles native is making, it’s easy to forget that he’s just 20-years old. That said, it’s no surprise that the first line on this track is “I started working at 13,” as it’s clear that his work ethic is longstanding. From there, Young Veggies talks his ish over a hypnotic beat, but he never forgets where he comes from.

“My time is now, my momma proud/I’m the youngest child, and I’m with it/My daddy smile ’cause I rock the crowd/And I travel miles and go get it,” he raps. 2014 should be an interesting year for the California rapper, as we hear he has heat tucked away and even song featuring Drake.

Hear “Anything Goes” below.

Photo: Instagram