Cam’ron & A-Trak Cover Complex Magazine [PHOTO]

Has Killa Season officially returned? After making headlines with a collaborative cape collection with Mark McNairy and the DIPSET USA clothing brand, Cam’ron veers attention back to he and A-Trak’s upcoming Federal Reserve EP on the April/May issue of Complex Magazine.

The Harlem rapper and his Fool’s Gold founder counterpart mirror action heroes on a cover that looks very similar to artwork from a James Bond film. But in a comedic way, the duo trade actual firearms for a Nerf gun and rubber duck, respectively. It actually makes perfect sense, considering who’s involved.

Cam’ron’s consigliere Dame Dash also appears in the imagery.

So far, Cam’ron and A-Trak delivered just one song from Federal Reserve titled “Humphrey.” No official release date has been announced for the EP, but it’s projected to release this spring. See Cam’ron and A-Trak on the Complex cover below.

