Michael B. Jordan In Early Discussions To Star In New ‘Miami Vice’ Movie

Michael B. Jordan In Talks To Join New 'Miami Vice' Movie

It's still up in the air who will play opposite Jordan as the legendary Sonny Crockett, the character that turned Don Johnson into a pop culture icon.

Published on October 24, 2025

Getty Images / Miami Vice / Michael B. Jordan

Joseph Kosinski and Universal’s new Miami Vice movie is picking up momentum and may have found one of its stars in Michael B. Jordan.

Remember that Miami Vice flick starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as the iconic detective duo, Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs?

We do, unfortunately, but thankfully, Kosinski and Universal are working hard to help us forget about that flick and bring us a worthy movie based on the iconic television show.

According to Deadline, Michael B. Jordan is in early talks to play Ricardo Tubbs, the role originally played by Philip Michael Thomas in the Miami Vice television series.

The website reports that both parties are close to an agreement for Jordan to join the project after Universal shifted the dates, allowing him to complete filming on his latest directorial effort, The Thomas Crown Affair.

Per Deadline:

Joseph Kosinski and Universal’s anticipated Miami Vice movie looks to be heating up as Deadline is hearing Michael B. Jordan is in early talks to star as the iconic TV detective Ricardo Tubbs. Sources say it is still very early days and no deals are done, but after scheduling was worked out for this film to shoot later in 2026, Jordan is engaging and interested in starring in the project.

Miami Vice’s Rumored Plot

The film is slated for an August 6, 2027, release and, unlike the last movie, will keep things in the 80s and “explore the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC television series that ran from 1984-1089,” according to the website.

It’s still up in the air who will play opposite Jordan as the legendary Sonny Crockett, the character that turned Don Johnson into a pop culture icon.

The fans seem to be on board with Jordan joining the cast of Miami Vice. You can see those reactions below.

