Subscribe
News

Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Endorses "Liar" Andrew Cuomo

Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Endorses “Liar” Cuomo Last Minute To Be Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially endorses former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral election, hours before early voting is to begin.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-VOTE-NEW YORK-ADAMS-CUOMO
Source: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / Getty

Days before voting begins in the New York City mayoral election, current New York City Mayor Eric Adams has officially endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo. In a press conference held in Harlem on Thursday (Oct. 23), Adams threw his support toward a former opponent, whom he once bitterly blamed for his poor showing in the race, with both hoping that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani loses.

“Am I angry I’m not the one taking down Zohran, the socialist and communist? You’re darn right I am,” Adams said as he stood next to Cuomo outside of a housing development. “We’re fighting against a snake-oil salesman.” He went on to call Mamdani “the king of the gentrifiers” before addressing his past vitriol against Cuomo. “Brothers fight,” Adams stated, adding: “But when families are attacked, brothers come together.”

Adams had attacked Cuomo before he dropped out of the race as an independent candidate, saying that the former governor had “a career of pushing Black candidates out of races,” while Cuomo called Adams’ tenure a “never-ending series of government corruption.” But both had their barbs ready for Mamdani, with Cuomo again lobbing attacks on Mamdani for his critiques of Israel and equating them to antisemitism. “New York can’t be Europe, folks,” Adams said in his remarks. “I don’t know what is wrong with people. You see what’s playing out in other countries because of Islamic extremism.”

Mamdani’s response to the endorsement was swift. “It’s no surprise to see two men who share an affinity for corruption and Trump capitulation align themselves at the behest of the billionaire class and the president himself,” he said in a statement, adding that “Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term.” Mamdani has been heavily attacked by business executives who feel his policies would hurt the city, and by President Donald Trump, who has vowed to remove federal funding if he were to be elected.

The 34-year-old Democratic Socialist holds a commanding lead over Cuomo and the Republican Party candidate, Curtis Sliwa. Cuomo, a moderate Democrat, is seeing a steady lead over Sliwa but has acknowledged that if Sliwa dropped out, it would mean more moderate Republicans would select him. “The guy who called Andrew Cuomo a snake is now the snake charmer,” Sliwa said after hearing of the endorsement.

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out Following Atlanta Arrest, His Child's Mom Posts Photos Of Bruises & More Alleged Abuse Evidence

Bossip
SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Bossip
"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Cassius Life
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry, Draymond Green & More React To NBA's Gambling Scandal

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub
10 Items
News

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Games

We Played ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Duke v Arizona
10 Items
News

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
News

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

P.E.A.C.E.
20 Items
Celebrity News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close