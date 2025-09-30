Donald Trump Threatens To Withhold Funds From NYC
Donald Trump Threatens To Withhold Funds From NYC If Zohran Mamdani Becomes Mayor
Donald Trump is in his dictator bag right now. Dropping racist AI videos, giving the military permission to use “full force” against American citizens, and now extortion.
Felon 47 is sticking his nose in New York’s business and is now threatening to withhold funds to his hometown if Zohran Mamadani, whom he is incorrectly calling a “self proclaimed New York City Communist,” wins the upcoming mayoral election.
Trump continued his nonsense, adding that if Mamdani wins in November, “He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great city.”
“Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises,” he added. “He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT”
-
Candace Owens Believes DOJ Doctored Texts Between Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin & His Roommate
-
X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women
-
Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music
-
Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance