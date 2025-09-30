Donald Trump Threatens To Withhold Funds From NYC If Zohran Mamdani Becomes Mayor

Anadolu / Donald Trump

Donald Trump is in his dictator bag right now. Dropping racist AI videos, giving the military permission to use “full force” against American citizens, and now extortion.

Felon 47 is sticking his nose in New York’s business and is now threatening to withhold funds to his hometown if Zohran Mamadani, whom he is incorrectly calling a “self proclaimed New York City Communist,” wins the upcoming mayoral election.

Trump continued his nonsense, adding that if Mamdani wins in November, “He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great city.”

“Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises,” he added. “He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT”

Responding to Trump’s latest lunacy, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wrote on X , formerly Twitter, “Trump wants to withhold money from New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins. Really?”

He continued, “Because nothing says ‘law and order’ like the President extorting his own city if they don’t vote how he wants.”

Mamdani is currently leading Andrew Cuomo, who is now running as an independent, and the Republicans’ awful candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

On Sunday, the current NYC Mayor, Eric Adams, dropped out of the race , succumbing to his slumping poll numbers and growing calls for him to drop out of the race.