Subscribe
Politics

Donald Trump Threatens To Withhold Funds From NYC

Donald Trump Threatens To Withhold Funds From NYC If Zohran Mamdani Becomes Mayor

Mamdani is currently leading Andrew Cuomo, who is now running as an independent, and the Republicans' awful candidate, Curtis Sliwa. 

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Trump Threatens To Withhold Funds From NYC
Anadolu / Donald Trump

Donald Trump is in his dictator bag right now. Dropping racist AI videos, giving the military permission to use “full force” against American citizens, and now extortion.

Felon 47 is sticking his nose in New York’s business and is now threatening to withhold funds to his hometown if Zohran Mamadani, whom he is incorrectly calling a “self proclaimed New York City Communist,” wins the upcoming mayoral election. 

Trump continued his nonsense, adding that if Mamdani wins in November, “He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great city.”

“Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises,” he added. “He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT”

Responding to Trump’s latest lunacy, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Trump wants to withhold money from New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins. Really?”
 
He continued, “Because nothing says ‘law and order’ like the President extorting his own city if they don’t vote how he wants.” 
 
Mamdani is currently leading Andrew Cuomo, who is now running as an independent, and the Republicans’ awful candidate, Curtis Sliwa. 
 
On Sunday, the current NYC Mayor, Eric Adams, dropped out of the race, succumbing to his slumping poll numbers and growing calls for him to drop out of the race. 

Related Tags

andrew cuomo Donald Trump Eric Adams POLITICS Zohran Mamdani

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

My Bad, Big Mama! Cardi Apologizes To Latto After She Catches A Savage Stray In Leaked Audio Threatening To 'Knock Out' Ice Spice

Bossip

PJ Washington Reportedly Only Pays Brittany Renner $5,500 A Month In Child Support, X Reacts

Cassius Life
Kevin Mazur

Belcalis VS. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged 'Cocaine Barbie' Tales

Bossip
Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Current Events

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.
13 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
7 Items
News

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown
News

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial
2 Items
News

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close