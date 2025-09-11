Subscribe
Journalist Blasts Zohran Mamdani For Being A Dipset Fan, New Yorkers Rally Behind The Mayoral Candidate

Published on September 11, 2025

Zohran Mamdani Called Out For Using Dipset Meme, X Reacts

Source: Getty Images / Zohran Mamdani / Juelz Santana / Dipset

One journalist found out that Zohran Mamdani being a fan of Dipset isn’t disqualifying in the eyes of New Yorkers.

In what is a perfect example of white folks not knowing a thing about Black culture, one journalist thought he got Zohran Mamdani, the favorite to win the New York mayoral election, by exposing his love for The Diplomats, trying to fame the iconic rap stable as a “pro terrorist” group, but it has backfired spectacularly.

In the article, Jerry Dunleavy, the chief correspondent for JustTheNews.com, called out Mamdani for sharing the same photo of Dipset member, Juelz Santana, in the American flag outfit he wore in the “Dipset Anthem” video on Independence Day, with the caption “Happy 4th” for three of the last five years.

Dunleavy’s “hit piece” locks on Dipset’s obsession with 9/11 at the time, which was heavily put on display in their classic compilation album, Diplomatic Immunity, that arrived on record store shelves after the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

On some songs, the rap group, comprised of founders Cam’ronJim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey, referred to themselves on songs as “the Dipset Taliban” and “Harlem’s Al Qaeda.”

The Zohran Mamdani Hit Piece Backfired Spectacularly

Well, Dunleavy wasn’t prepared for the story to have the opposite effect that he hoped for when he wasted time typing it up. New Yorkers are now even more excited about Mamdani after learning about his love for the Dipset.

“Zohran listens to Dipset?? FUCK IT MAKE HIM PRESIDENT,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. 

Another post read, “Imagine telling New York voters to not vote for a guy who likes Dipset lol.”

Lol, they hate Mamdani so much that they are willing to make themselves look and sound stupid in the process.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Tears

2. HOWLING

3. Bruh

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

