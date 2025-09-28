Subscribe
Eric Adams Drops Out Of NYC Mayoral Race, X Celebrates

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance

In the video flanked by a photo of his late mother, the embattled NYC Mayor finally succumbed to the bribery allegations that led to the denial of public funds, which ultimately led to him being fourth in the race, behind the Republican nominee for mayor, Curtis Sliwa, who is just as, if not worse than, Adams. 

Published on September 28, 2025

Pacific Press / Eric Adams

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams’ working vacation as NYC Mayor will only last one term.

Adams finally announced on X, formerly Twitter, what many had been speculating for months: that he was ending his re-election bid, as he had become an afterthought with Zohran Mamdani emerging as the clear choice of the Democratic Party. 

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign,” the former NYPD officer, turned Brooklyn politician, said. “The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”

“Although this is the end of my re-election campaign, it is not the end of my public service. I will continue to fight for this city, as I have for 40 years since the day I joined the NYPD to make our streets safer and our systems fairer,” Adams said.

A Doomed Campaign Comes To An End

Coming into the final weeks of his tumultuous campaign, rumors swirled around Adams about him dropping out, and potentially taking a job with the Trump administration, who also wanted him to end his re-election bid to clear the way for Andrew Cuomo in an effort to keep Mamdani, who is a clear favorite to win the election.

Some people, like former CNN news anchor Don Lemon, believe Curtis Sliwa could also drop out, making it a head-to-head competition between Mamdani and Cuomo, with many polls indicating that it would tighten the race.

New Yorkers Are Happy To See Eric Adams Drop Out

Regardless, New Yorkers are saying good riddance and telling Adams, “Don’t let the door hit you where the good lord split you.”

You can see those reactions below.

