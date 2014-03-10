Future – Honest Release Date & Tracklist [PHOTO]

The days of Future’s Honest LP suffering from delays are long gone. With “Move That Dope” rising the charts, the Atlanta rapper unveils his sophomore effort’s official release date and tracklist, so you know it’s real.

The standard edition will don 12 songs, while 18 cuts will be on the deluxe version. Aside from “Move That Dope” and “Honest,” the only song we’ve heard is last year’s “Karate Chop,” featuring Lil Wayne. Other guest features include André 3000, Kanye West, Pharrell, Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, and Young Scooter.

Needless to say that the song featuring the Outkast legend sits atop of the highly anticipated records on Future’s project.

Honest releases on April 22. Fan can pre-order it on iTunes now. See the tracklisting below, and let us know what you’re excited to hear in the comments.

1. Look Ahead

2. T-Shirt

3. Move That Dope (Feat. Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)

4. My Momma (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)

5. Honest

6. I Won (Feat. Kanye West)

7. Never Satisfied (Feat. Drake)

8. I Be U

9. Covered N Money

10. Special (Feat. Young Scooter)

11. Benz Friendz (Whatchutola) (Feat. André 3000)

12. Blood, Sweat, Tears

Deluxe Edition:

13. Big Rube Speaks

14. Side Effects

15. I’ll Be Yours

16. How Can I Not (Feat. Young Scooter)

17. Sh!t

18. Karate Chop (Remix) (Feat. Lil Wayne)

—

Photo: Instagram