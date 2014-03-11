Drake & Rihanna Spotted Out Together At Club In London [PHOTOS]

If Drake and Rihanna have hooked up again, they’re doing a horrible job at hiding it. The pair were spotted clubbing at London nightspot Cirque le Soir on Monday night (March 10). Reports the Daily Mail:

In the past month, they’ve been spotted together everywhere from West Hollywood to London to Amsterdam to Paris. And Rihanna and Drake continued to fuel rumours they’d rekindled their romance as they arrived, separately, to the Cirque le Soir nightclub in London on Monday night. The 26-year-old pop diva exposed her surprisingly tattoo-free back in a revealing white jumper, blue skinny jeans, and green high-tops. Mobbed by fans and photographers, the Barbadian beauty accessorised with a massive Chanel padlock chain necklace – but did the 27-year-old rapper hold the key?

How long before chicks all over the world start rocking padlocks?

