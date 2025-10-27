Subscribe
Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw A Bottle At GloRilla On Stage

Jamie Foxx went in full big brother mode when someone decided to throw a bottle at GloRilla.

Published on October 27, 2025

Jamie Foxx went in full big brother mode when someone decided to throw a bottle at GloRilla.

During a Halloween-themed party at the Foxx’s residence, Big Blo pulled up and did her big one. Performing some of her songs, a troll in the stands interrupted her. According to TMZ, a bottle was thrown at her, and she instantly snapped (rightfully so). Stopping the performance and snapping on the alleged bottler thrower, “I don’t care how old you is, you gon get your a** beat. Act like you got some sense.”

Foxx quickly hopped in to let the Memphis rapper know he has her back, “Who did it? Why would you do some sh*t like that goofy a** n*gga? This is for free, y’all don’t deserve this bro.” In the video, it appears the rest of the crowd was pointing at the person who allegedly threw the bottle at the stage. The legendary singer/actor also threatened to shut the show down due to the disrespect toward Glo, “I’m so disappointed, I love y’all all, but I hate whoever the f*ck that was. Wow, should we just pull the plug?”

Shortly after that, GloRilla was a pro and shook it off, shutting the stage down as she always does.

10 months before this incident, Foxx was hit with glass at his birthday dinner, which led him to get stitches. No further news on whether the heckler was arrested at the Halloween party.

