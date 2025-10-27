Subscribe
News

Ye?: YesJulz Says A "F*ckin Loser" Kicked Her Off His Private Plane

YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye

That does sound like something Kanye would do too. Just sayin'...

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Namesake : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

Did Kanye West really kick his former employee YesJulz out of his plane and leave her to fend for herself in Poland, allegedly?!

We don’t know, but given her recent story (where she withheld names), many people have come to the conclusion that she was talking about Kanye West when she spilled the beans on one of the wildest experiences she underwent just a few years ago.

Over the weekend, YesJulz, born Julianne Goddard, sat down for a livestream interview with N3on and discussed a bevy of interesting topics. When she was asked about some of the craziest things she’s experienced in Hollywood, she responded as one would expect, saying, “That’s such a broad question. Everything’s crazy.”

With many everyday people who’ve worked in the industry having referred to Hollywood as “Hollyweird” for decades now, we’re not surprised at YesJulz’s response to the question.

She then went into a personal story about a working experience she had years ago and though she didn’t name who her employer was at the time, many listeners assumed she was referring to her time working with Mr. West.

YesJulz was telling a story about a flight she took on a private plane after making a “public statement” in which she was “clearing up” her stance on a certain situation. Unfortunately, she says “the person who was in charge of the plane I was on did not like the statement that I made.”

Apparently, that statement was enough to land her in unfamiliar territory (literally), as the trip she thought she was taking ended up landing her in a place she was not expecting.

“I was sleeping. I was thinking I was gonna wake up in Dubai or Saudi Arabia for this thing we were heading to, and I woke up and there was snow on the window and ice on the tarmac. And so clearly, where we had landed was not Saudi Arabia. And I learned I was getting kicked off the plane in Poland, which I’ve never been to, because I made this statement. I had to literally get off the plane. I had taken a Xanax to go to sleep, so I was out of it. And I was in the middle of an abandoned airport in Poland.”

When asked who said person in charge was, Julz didn’t name any names, but did refer to the person as a “f*cking loser.” While that term could be referring to a number of insecure celebrities these days, many quickly assumed she was talking about Kanye West, as at the time that she and West parted ways, he had visited Dubai to perform Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk.

Couple that with Kanye West’s well-noted pettiness, compulsiveness and overall behavioral issues, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that he’d kick a person off his private plane in the middle of nowhere. That’s just how rich people get down these days. Rather Trumpian of him, really.

Check out the full interview and her Poland story around the 21-minute mark, and let us know if you think Kanye West was the man who kicked her to the Polish curb in the comments section below.

Related Tags

Kanye West YesJulz

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out Following Atlanta Arrest, His Child's Mom Posts Photos Of Bruises & More Alleged Abuse Evidence

Bossip
SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Bossip
"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Cassius Life
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry, Draymond Green & More React To NBA's Gambling Scandal

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub
10 Items
News

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Games

We Played ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Duke v Arizona
10 Items
News

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
News

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

P.E.A.C.E.
20 Items
Celebrity News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close