Freddie Gibbs Premieres Jeezy Diss At Chicago Show [VIDEO]

We’ve been waiting for the day mum was no longer Freddie Gibb’s word on his well publicized split/beef with Jeezy’s CTE. The Gary, Ind. rapper made due on his promise to diss his former partner in rhyme via a track he premiered at Metro Chicago.

Gangsta Gibbs’ held no punches on what sounds like a Madlib beat, which makes sense since he and the Stones Throw producer have the Piñata LP on the way. He appropriates Jay Z’s famous line, “Don’t make me expose you to those that don’t know you,” but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Gibbs spews much harsher lines throughout a passionate verse.

“Just a whole lotta rapping with no motherf**king action/ Seen Gucci by himself while we was 30 deep at Magic/ And you didn’t bust a grape,” he raps so you know it’s real.

Piñata releases March 18. Hear Freddie Gibbs diss Jeezy in the footage below.

Photo: Stones Throw, Instagram