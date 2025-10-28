Subscribe
Battle Rapper Posta Boy Has Reportedly Died

‘106 & Park Freestyle Friday’ Rapper Posta Boy Has Reportedly Died

Posta Boy cut his teeth as a battle rapper on BET's "106 & Park Freestyle Friday" and was the first winner of the series.

Published on October 28, 2025

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of Flava Flav Show at BET

Posta Boy, a Harlem rapper known for his battling prowess who cut his teeth on BET’s 106 & Park‘s “Freestyle Friday” series, has reportedly died. Posta Boy dominated the “Freestyle Friday” event for seven weeks straight and was the first inductee for the brand’s hall of fame.

It appears that one of the first people to break the news was rapper and educator Mickey Factz, who took to social media to offer his condolences. Soon after, word began to spread with other rappers such as Skyzoo mentioning that Posta Boy was an inspiration to him as a younger artist.

“Damn, RIP Posta Boy. As a 106 & Park alumni, the run Posta started made that audition line wrap around the corner twice after he retired 7 straight. We all wanted in. Much love to his legacy and strength to his family indeed,” said Skyzoo on Monday (October 27).

Others, such as fellow Harlem artist UFO Fev, Spanish Ran, and boxer Floyd Mayweather, who signed Posta Boy to his music label, all gave tributes.

According to still developing reports, it appears that the rapper born Sherard Dixon passed from an ongoing bout with cancer. He was 43.

Photo: Getty

