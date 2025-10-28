DDG & Halle Bailey Drop Domestic Violence Order Requests Against Each Other

Presley Ann / DDG / Halle Bailey

After going at each other since their highly publicized breakup, it appears DDG and Halle Bailey have reached a peaceful resolution for the sake of their child.

TMZ exclusively reports that two musicians have agreed to stop beefing with each other and drop their domestic violence order requests against one another.

They even worked out custody rules for their son, Halo.

Per TMZ:

In a new stipulation filed by the parties and signed off on by the judge, the exes worked out temporary custody issues for their 1-year-old, Halo, while agreeing to dismiss their respective DVRO requests. They each reserved the right to resurrect the DV claims in the event of any future incident of abuse … but, it’s a start to show they’re trying to move past their differences.

As for custody, they’ve worked out a temporary arrangement that gives DDG custody on Wednesdays and certain weekends.

TMZ also reports the couple has even worked out holiday visitation schedules, with Halloween being the first test of their new agreement.

This is positive news because it was nothing but pure chaos after the couple split back in October 2024.

The couple, who at one point were madly in love with each other, couldn’t stand each other, giving each other the business in court filings and accusing one another of being abusive.

Now they both agreed to stop taking shots at each other on social media and to stop posting their one-year-old son there.

We hope this peace between the two musicians lasts.