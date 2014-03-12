Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Real” (Jeezy Diss) [LISTEN]

Yesterday, footage of Freddie Gibbs letting the proverbial chopper ring on his former boss Jeezy during a Chicago show surfaced. Less than 24 hours later, we receive the CDQ version of the Madlib-produced track he performed, “Real.”

The former CTE affiliate boasts that “all the real n***as either in jail or in the soil” on a uptempo beat before the instrumental changes to production built around a soothing loop. This is when an armored up Gangsta Gibbs, who references himself as the “Snowman Killa,” questions Jeezy’s character with a critique of things he witnessed while they were running mates.

“Babyface Gangsta I been slanging, banging since 9-4/ I thought the world was at my feet when I linked up with Snow/ But I refuse to be his flunkie, so we don’t kick it no mo’,” he raps. Trust us, it gets filthier than that.

“Real” appears on Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s upcoming album, Piñata, due to release next Tuesday, March 18. Stream the track below.

Photo: Stones Throw, MadGibbs