Subscribe
Current Events

Abby Phillip Opens Up About Viral Moment With Cam'ron

Abby Phillip On Viral Cam’ron Moment: ‘I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview’

She was asked about the interview in which she asked Cam'ron about the allegations Diddy was facing. 

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Abby Phillip Opens Up About Viral Moment With Cam'ron
Getty Images / Abby Phillip / Cam’ron

CNN Newsnight Anchor Abby Phillip opened up about her extremely awkward interview with rapper/podcast host Cam’ron.

Phillip sat down as a guest on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, October 28, to plug her new book, A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Freedom, but the conversation shifted to her awkward exchange with the It Is What It Is host. 

She was asked about the interview in which she asked Cam’ron about the allegations Diddy was facing. 

Instead of adding his opinion on the matter, Cam’ron plugged his sexual enhancement supplements, Pink Horsepower, and even took a sip of it before adding that he was going to get some “cheeks.”

“I knew that we needed to end the interview,” Phillip told the morning radio show hosts. “We were up against the end of the show, and we had to get to a certain time. I had to land that plane, and I did. And look, I mean, it was ridiculous, but as we know, that was the point.”

When Charlamagne jokingly asked about transcribers being confused by the “cheeks” remark, Phillip laughed it off, adding that the staff all wondered, “What just happened?”

Abby Phillip Knew From The Jump That A Quick Wrap From Cam’ron Was Necessary

Phillip then said she wouldn’t give the situation “much more oxygen,” revealing that it was Cam’ron’s team that had requested the Diddy question, despite Cam’ron’s response.

“All I will say is that we were told by his team that he wanted to talk about this, not the other way around,” Phillip revealed.

She also claims that the CNN team knew from the jump that an immediate wrap would be necessary.

“It was from the get-go,” Phillip said. “I’m not new to this. Like, I know from the beginning when somebody is not interested in being interviewed.”

Phillip also claims the Dipset founder was late to the interview, but it serves as a consolation prize; Cam did tell The Breakfast Club that his viral moment with CNN was his favorite interview.

Related Tags

cam'ron cnn Diddy The Breakfast Club

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's "Rebel Ridge"

Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship--'Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy'

Bossip
The Pump Group VIP Summer Soiree 2025

Masika Kalysha Speaks Out On Her Husband Jamar Champ’s Passing---'Please Pray For Me And My Girls'

Bossip
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

CASSIUS Gems: Newly Named Playboy Playmate Kysre Gondrezick’s Hottest IG Moments

Cassius Life

Ja Morant Ignites NBA World After Calling Out Kendrick Perkins For Saying He Doesn’t “F-ck with Ja” Anymore

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three
News

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Games

We Played ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Duke v Arizona
10 Items
News

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

P.E.A.C.E.
20 Items
Celebrity News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub
10 Items
News

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals
14 Items
Pop Culture

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close