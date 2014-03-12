Young Money – Rise Of An Empire Album Stream [LISTEN]

Young Money released their second compilation album, Rise of an Empire, yesterday (March 11). But if you prefer to test drive the whip before you buy it off of the lot, here’s the full album stream.

The 14-track project dons “We Alright,” featuring Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Euro, as well as Drake’s hard hitting party starter, “Trophies,” and Nicki Minaj’s controversial ladies anthem “Lookin A$$.” With three strong singles featuring the label’s superstars leading the charge, YMCMB represents in full effect with rap appearances from Tyga, Cory Gunz, Jae Millz, Lil Twist, Mack Maine, Gudda Gudda, and more.

Stream Young Money’s Rise of an Empire below. If you like what you hear, be sure to support by copping the LP via iTunes. Also be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram