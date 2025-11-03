Subscribe
News

What Is SNAP? – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

As the federal government shutdown continues, funding for SNAP is in peril, leading some to wonder exactly what it is.

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Florida Food Bank Hosts Food Giveaway Ahead Of Federal Food Assistance Funding Running Out Due To Gov't Shutdown
Source: Anadolu / Getty

The government shutdown continues into a fifth week, and the prolonged situation carries a new risk as millions of Americans are poised to miss their food stamp benefits on Nov. 1. The United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), issued a memo stating that no benefits will be distributed earlier this week, which affects 42 million people or 1 out of every 8 Americans. 

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a program that was created in 1939 to help no-income and low-income families needing assistance to purchase food to maintain a baseline of health and nutrition. The USDA runs the program through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), which distributes the benefits to those who qualify through specific departments at the state level.

Those benefits first took the form of food stamps, which were a booklet of coupons with various denominations from $1 to $10. These days, SNAP recipients can make their purchases using digital electronic benefit transfer accounts, or EBT accounts, thanks to the revamping of the Food Stamp Act of 1977. Each month, the benefits are posted into the accounts and accessed through a debit card. Purchases can be made at supermarkets, convenience stores, and other retailers, including some farmers’ markets.

To qualify for SNAP, a family of four’s net income can’t exceed $31,000, which is the federal poverty line. On average, recipients get $187 monthly. Federal rules attached to the program stipulate that recipients should get their benefits, despite the Trump administration saying it’s not allowed to use a contingency fund with $5 billion in it designated for that purpose. Democratic Party-led states have argued that the money should be used, along with a separate fund of $23 billion that could be tapped into.

States have already begun advising those with EBT funds left from October to use them next month, but sparingly. Twenty-five states, including the District of Columbia, are suing the Trump administration over the suspension of benefits. A federal judge in Boston is leaning toward issuing a ruling that the government use the emergency funds. “If you don’t have money, you tighten your belt,” District Court Judge Indira Talwani said. “You are not going to make everyone drop dead because it’s a political game someplace.”

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ - Arrivals

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Bossip
The Paley Center For Media Presents: The News Is Back: CBS This Morning And The Morning Landscape

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Cassius Life
Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole 'He Wasn't Man Enough' Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Bossip
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant Suspended For A Game After Beefing With Coaching Staff, Social Media Switches Up On Him

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach
10 Items
Politics

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His “Marie-Antoinette Moment,” Celebrating At A ‘Great Gatsby-‘ Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
10 Items
News

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
News

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Current Events

Abby Phillip On Viral Cam’ron Moment: ‘I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview’

12 Items
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies In Hearings On Capitol Hill
News

Did Kash Patel Really Take A $60 Million FBI Jet To Go See His Girlfriend?

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of Flava Flav Show at BET
News

‘106 & Park Freestyle Friday’ Rapper Posta Boy Has Reportedly Died

Humorous Halloween Skeleton in Sunglasses Smoking Cigarette
33 Items
News

Lift Your Spirits With Our 2025 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close