Crime

Diddy Sent To Federal Prison In Fort Dix To Begin 4-Year Bid

Diddy Sent To Federal Prison To Begin 4-Year Bid

Combs' legal team asked U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian at his sentencing to send him to Fort Dix for drug rehabilitation and an opportunity to be closer to his family.

Published on October 31, 2025

MediaPunch / Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs was transferred to federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on Thursday to begin his 50-month sentence, a Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul has spent his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, before he was sentenced to 50 months (4 years) on two counts of interstate prostitution.

Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking and pleaded not guilty while maintaining his innocence.

According to NBC News, Combs’ new living arrangements for the next 4 years, Fort Dix prison, is a low-security prison for men that houses up to approximately 4,000 inmates.

Combs’ legal team asked U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian at his sentencing to send him to Fort Dix for drug rehabilitation and an opportunity to be closer to his family.

The news website also reports that Combs’ legal team will seek an expedited appeals schedule while calling the prosecution’s use of the “Mann Act,” which forbids by law traveling across state lines to engage in prostitution, “unfair.”

Diddy is slated to be released on May 8, 2028, and could be let out of prison earlier for good behavior, or have his whole jail sentence commuted if Donald Trump issues him a pardon. Trump is reportedly not considering it at the moment.

Speaking with reporters from the Oval Office, Trump revealed that Diddy’s team did reach out to him in hopes of securing a pardon.

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” Trump said. “I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon.”

Well, we hope Diddy uses his time behind bars, however long that is, to reflect on life and come out of the experience a fully rehabilitated person.

