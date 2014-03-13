Kendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q Perform At iTunes Festival At SXSW [VIDEO]

Last night, it was TDE’s turn to make their mark on SXSW 2014, and they did so in style at a concert presented by iTunes (it streamed live on iTunes Radio). Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q took the stage at a crowded Moody Theater at Austin City Limits Live.

Label newcomer Isaiah Rashad warmed the crowd up as the opening performer before ScHoolboy and K. Dot performed hits from Oxymoron and good kid, m.A.A.d city, respectively.

The bucket hat favoring MC had a 35-minute set, during which he ran through tracks like “Break The Bank,” “Hands On The Wheel,” “Man of the Year,” and more.

Next up was Lamar, who gave a live rendition of songs from his growing catalog of favorites in just under an hour. This of course included more than a handful of cuts from his Grammy nominated debut and some appearances from TDE label mates Jay Rock (“Money Trees”) and SZA (“Poetic Justice”).

See ScHoolboy Q’s set below and Kendrick Lamar’s on the following pages.

[via Yardie/MrWorldPremiere]

https://dailymotion.com/video/k5iJYzR7EbgOSp5YMEm?logo=0&info=0&quality=1080&highlight=FF0000

—

Photo: iTunes

1 2 3Next page »