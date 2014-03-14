Lil Boosie’s 4 Baby Mama’s Pitching Reality Show [VIDEO]

Plenty of people are trying to catch a check off of Lil Boosie and his newfound freedom. The Baton Rouge rapper’s four baby mamas—named Walnita, Tracey, Trivia, and Gerlissa—have been working on a reality show since before Boosie’s release.

Yes, Trivia is her real name. But that’s just a glimpse of the struggle.

Walnita is the baby mama that was arrested back in 2011 for trying to smuggle drugs into jail, and caught five years of probation for her trouble.

Although the show seems to showcase how these women barely get along, they all agree that Boosie is as good father (as far as can be for a guy that’s been in jail the past five plus years) to his seven children.

According to TMZ, the show’s producers are shopping it to Oxygen, WE, and Fuse. Check out a preview of the show below.

Photo: TMZ