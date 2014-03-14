Juicy J ft. Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa – “Talkin’ Bout” [VIDEO]

Juicy J gets around to dropping the official video for “Talkin’ Bout,” featuring Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa, from his 2013 Stay Trippy album.

The Tayor Gang rapper pushes an exotic whip to a party featuring a ridiculously large ratio of women to men. However, Chris Brown is nowhere to be found in the visual thanks to his continuing rehab treatment. Nevertheless, the clip is a nice accompaniment to one of the better cuts from Juicy J’s album.

Juicy is currently on the “Never Sober” tour because what else would it be called.

Watch the Benny Boom-directed video for “Talkin’ Bout” below.

—

Photo; YouTube