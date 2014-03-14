Drake Wins “Woodie Of The Year” Prize At 2014 mtvU Woodie Awards

Last night at the SXSW festival, the 2014 mtvU Woodie Awards kicked off with a host of scheduled and surprise guest performances. Canadian superstar Drake took the top prize of the evening, snagging the “Woodie Of The Year” award.

The event opened with Drake’s Young Money boss Lil Wayne rocking the crowd in an unscheduled performance. Following the New Orleans rapper was band and “Breaking Woodie” award winners, The 1975. Other performers and winners included Chance The Rapper, who won the “Best Video Woodie,” and Childish Gambino also torched the stage as well. Drake wasn’t in attendance, so Lil Wayne accepted the award on his behalf.

Iggy Azalea also rocked out at the Woodies, introduced by former Woodie attendees Danny Brown and Steve Aoki. The Australian bombshell performed her latest single, “Fancy” alongside Charli XCX.

R&B diva Beyonce won the “Did It My Way Woodie,” no doubt earning the win after shocking the industry with her surprise LP back in December. Ed Sheeran, A$AP Rocky and Skrillex rounded out the Woodies winners for the night.

For those who couldn’t be in attendance to see the 2014 mtvU Woodie Awards show live, don’t fret. The show will air on mtvU on Sunday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

—

Photo: WENN