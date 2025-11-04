NBA 2K League Is Back, But Things Will Be Much Different

Getty Images / NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League, the eSports organization tied to the NBA 2K video game franchise, is back—but this time, it’s boasting significant changes.

NBA Take-Two Media announced the relaunch of the NBA 2K League, which will now focus on entertainment and online content.

The new NBA 2K League will highlight creators and NBA players who will battle it out on the sticks throughout the season.

NBA 2K players, don’t worry, you haven’t been forgotten. There will also be an open ladder competition for fans.

NBA players will now be able to be involved in the NBA 2K League because of NBA Take-Two Media’s new multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Players Association.

NBA Take-Two Media, an entertainment company formed earlier this year by the professional basketball league and Take-Two, focuses on eSports and online social content.

Sticking to that focus, you can expect to see various creators throughout the season, including honorary commissioner Jess’ Jesser’ Riedel, a popular sports YouTube creator with over 35 million followers.

The 2K League Will Feature Six Teams

The new season will feature six teams: Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards.

Each team will be represented by duos featuring content creators and NBA players who participate in various challenges throughout the year.

The league’s revamp was first teased by the NBA 2K League back in July. The decision to switch things didn’t come without some bad news: a significant number of staff lost their jobs, according to Dexterto.

“With the new 2K League, we’re building an entirely new type of entertainment universe that blends competition with content,” said Andrew Perlmutter, CEO of NBA Take-Two Media.

“Filled with wild, wacky, unpredictable and emotionally resonant moments, we’re extending the immensely popular world of NBA2K beyond competitive gaming and will show fans who their favourite athletes and creators are off the court.”

Lookout For These 2K League Events

The new season of the NBA 2K League will start with a new reality series called MyPlayer Mayhem that will be a combination of competitiveness and entertainment.

You can catch the first episode on November 5 on the NBA 2K League’s YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping every week.

MyPlayer Mayhem will conclude with two live tournaments on Twitch from November 8 to 9th and November 15 to 16th, 2025.

Next Fan Up, the 2K League tournament, begins on November 16 and will offer NBA 2K players who think they are good enough to compete with creators and NBA players.

Those participating in Next Fan Up will have the opportunity to represent an NBA team of their choice by climbing the online ranks through gameplay and social media challenges.

